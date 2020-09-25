In last trading session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw 1,102,260 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.83 trading at -$1.39 or -4.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.18 Billion. That closing price of APLS’s stock is at a discount of -56.23% from its 52-week high price of $45.04 and is indicating a premium of 41.55% from its 52-week low price of $16.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 615.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 672.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.57 in the current quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.6%, in the last five days APLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $33.01- price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.65% in past 5-day. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) showed a performance of 2.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.3 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $82. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +184.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.06% for stock’s current value.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.8%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 224 institutions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at APLS for having 10.44 Million shares of worth $341.12 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $201.73 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2547349 shares of worth $87.3 Million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $48.7 Million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.