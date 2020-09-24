In last trading session, Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw 1,243,305 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.14 trading at $0.4 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.15 Billion. That closing price of DAO’s stock is at a discount of -69.51% from its 52-week high price of $47.7 and is indicating a premium of 57.32% from its 52-week low price of $12.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 818.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 478.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days DAO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $30.47- price level, adding 7.65% to its value on the day. Youdao, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 99.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.31% in past 5-day. Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) showed a performance of -16.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 589.62 Million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.66 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.28 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -212% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%