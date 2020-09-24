In recent trading session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) saw 1,362,770 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.06 trading at $0.14 or 2.02% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.25 Billion. That current trading price of SVM’s stock is at a discount of -26.2% from its 52-week high price of $8.91 and is indicating a premium of 78.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.02%, in the last five days SVM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $8.71-1 price level, adding 18.94% to its value on the day. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18% in past 5-day. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) showed a performance of -5.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.55 Million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.03 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.