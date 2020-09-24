In last trading session, Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) saw 2,122,089 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at -$0.31 or -15.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.66 Million. That closing price of FI’s stock is at a discount of -244.91% from its 52-week high price of $5.76 and is indicating a premium of 4.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.66%, in the last five days FI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $2.695 price level, adding 38.03% to its value on the day. Frank’s International N.V.’s shares saw a change of -67.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.25% in past 5-day. Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) showed a performance of -28.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 Million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.52 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -158% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 148 institutions for Frank’s International N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at FI for having 28.71 Million shares of worth $64.03 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 20.33 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.34 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15442359 shares of worth $34.44 Million or 6.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.15 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.84 Million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.