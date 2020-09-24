In recent trading session, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw 2,153,311 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.64 trading at -$0.03 or -0.15% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.61 Billion. That current trading price of JHG’s stock is at a discount of -40.02% from its 52-week high price of $27.5 and is indicating a premium of 39.87% from its 52-week low price of $11.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.15%, in the last five days JHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $20.13- price level, adding 2.48% to its value on the day. Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares saw a change of -19.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.6% in past 5-day. Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) showed a performance of -5.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.76 Million shares which calculate 9.11 days to cover the short interests.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Janus Henderson Group plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +37.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.02% while that of industry is -8.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -4.7% in the current quarter and calculating -4.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -2.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $528.53 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $538.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $536Million and $601.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.4% while estimating it to be -10.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.3%

JHG Dividends

Janus Henderson Group plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 29 and July 29, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 315 institutions for Janus Henderson Group plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. is the top institutional holder at JHG for having 30.67 Million shares of worth $648.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.14 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $299.29 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5055041 shares of worth $106.96 Million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $89.63 Million in the company or a holder of 2.3% of company’s stock.