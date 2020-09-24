In recent trading session, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw 24,574,497 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.28 or 53.36% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $20.91 Million. That current trading price of OEG’s stock is at a discount of -49.37% from its 52-week high price of $1.18 and is indicating a premium of 36.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 126Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 126Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 53.36%, in the last five days OEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 24 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 17.7% to its value on the day. Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.22% in past 5-day. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) showed a performance of 57.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.77 Million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -25.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.39% while that of industry is -9.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1300% in the current quarter and calculating -143.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 203.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.5 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%