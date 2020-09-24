In last trading session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) saw 3,386,416 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at -$0.13 or -6.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $239.54 Million. That closing price of WPRT’s stock is at a discount of -93.71% from its 52-week high price of $3.39 and is indicating a premium of 60% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.91%, in the last five days WPRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $2.42 price level, adding 27.69% to its value on the day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.42% in past 5-day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) showed a performance of -6.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.01 Million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.26 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $67.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $75.4 Million and $74.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -40% while estimating it to be -8.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%