In last trading session, Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) saw 2,199,108 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.03 trading at -$0.29 or -2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $413.83 Million. That closing price of TRNE’s stock is at a discount of -17.77% from its 52-week high price of $12.99 and is indicating a premium of 14.78% from its 52-week low price of $9.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.56%, in the last five days TRNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $12.80- price level, adding 13.83% to its value on the day. Trine Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 10.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.22% in past 5-day. Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) showed a performance of 9.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 444.17 Million shares which calculate 439.77 days to cover the short interests.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42 institutions for Trine Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP is the top institutional holder at TRNE for having 2.39 Million shares of worth $24.96 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, which was holding about 2.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.77 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Highland Fds I-Highland Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 90032 shares of worth $940.83 Thousand or 0.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 71.74 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $749.68 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.