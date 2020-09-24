In last trading session, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw 5,512,367 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.72 trading at -$0.08 or -1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1Billion. That closing price of MAC’s stock is at a discount of -386.01% from its 52-week high price of $32.66 and is indicating a premium of 28.42% from its 52-week low price of $4.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.18%, in the last five days MAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $7.84-1 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. The Macerich Company’s shares saw a change of -73.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.62% in past 5-day. The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) showed a performance of -9.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76.61 Million shares which calculate 14.99 days to cover the short interests.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Macerich Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -8.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.97% while that of industry is -18.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -148.4% in the current quarter and calculating -150% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -14.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $193.65 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $204.31 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $231.13 Million and $241.84 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.2% while estimating it to be -15.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.21%

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 29 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.82%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.47%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 117.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 450 institutions for The Macerich Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the top institutional holder at MAC for having 24.56 Million shares of worth $220.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.82 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $177.83 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5170650 shares of worth $38.62 Million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.31 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $38.63 Million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.