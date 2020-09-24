In recent trading session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw 8,288,147 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $146.67 trading at -$4.51 or -2.99% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $82.74 Billion. That current trading price of BA’s stock is at a discount of -165.69% from its 52-week high price of $389.69 and is indicating a premium of 39.32% from its 52-week low price of $89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.99%, in the last five days BA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $169.72 price level, adding 12.47% to its value on the day. The Boeing Company’s shares saw a change of -54.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.32% in past 5-day. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) showed a performance of -16.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.18 Million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Boeing Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -4.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 191.07% while that of industry is -9.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -253.1% in the current quarter and calculating 57.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -19.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.9 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.37 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $19.98 Billion and $17.91 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -25.4% while estimating it to be 2.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -106.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.33%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2359 institutions for The Boeing Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BA for having 41.32 Million shares of worth $7.57 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newport Trust Co, which was holding about 34.3 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.29 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15279142 shares of worth $2.8 Billion or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.04 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.