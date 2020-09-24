In last trading session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw 6,148,316 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.37 trading at -$0.42 or -6.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.83 Billion. That closing price of FTI’s stock is at a discount of -285.71% from its 52-week high price of $24.57 and is indicating a premium of 29.51% from its 52-week low price of $4.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.19%, in the last five days FTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $7.56-1 price level, adding 15.74% to its value on the day. TechnipFMC plc’s shares saw a change of -70.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.1% in past 5-day. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) showed a performance of -14.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.81 Million shares which calculate 2.6 days to cover the short interests.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TechnipFMC plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -8.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -44.59% while that of industry is -26.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75% in the current quarter and calculating 700% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -3.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.31 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.41 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.34 Billion and $3.73 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.7% while estimating it to be -8.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.8%

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 21 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.94%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.13 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 621 institutions for TechnipFMC plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FTI for having 30.03 Million shares of worth $205.4 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, which was holding about 24.69 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.87 Million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13234169 shares of worth $117.92 Million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $59.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.