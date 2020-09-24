In last trading session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw 2,169,216 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.42 trading at -$0.19 or -4.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $665.98 Million. That closing price of SPPI’s stock is at a discount of -139.14% from its 52-week high price of $10.57 and is indicating a premium of 60.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.12%, in the last five days SPPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $5.11-1 price level, adding 13.5% to its value on the day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.74% in past 5-day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) showed a performance of 15.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.28 Million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%