In last trading session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw 4,409,131 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $383.47 Million. That closing price of RIGL’s stock is at a discount of -130.84% from its 52-week high price of $5.24 and is indicating a premium of 45.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days RIGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $2.90-2 price level, adding 21.72% to its value on the day. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.2% in past 5-day. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) showed a performance of -8.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.89 Million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +50.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45% while that of industry is 16.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -71.4% in the current quarter and calculating -30% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 82.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.24 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.66 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $20.86 Million and $15.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -17.3% while estimating it to be 27.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%