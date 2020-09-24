In recent trading session, Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw 1,296,540 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.47 trading at -$0.03 or -0.24% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.89 Billion. That current trading price of PSTG’s stock is at a discount of -41.67% from its 52-week high price of $20.5 and is indicating a premium of 45.2% from its 52-week low price of $7.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.24%, in the last five days PSTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $15.33- price level, adding 5.58% to its value on the day. Pure Storage, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.59% in past 5-day. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) showed a performance of -13.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.2 Million shares which calculate 4.6 days to cover the short interests.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pure Storage, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +15.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -55.17% while that of industry is -8.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating -56.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $405.97 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $471.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.23%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 331 institutions for Pure Storage, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PSTG for having 21.93 Million shares of worth $379.99 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, which was holding about 18.64 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $323.02 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13096977 shares of worth $226.97 Million or 4.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.81 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $118.02 Million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.