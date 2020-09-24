In last trading session, PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw 1,571,231 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.98 trading at -$0.71 or -6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. That closing price of PDCE’s stock is at a discount of -176.05% from its 52-week high price of $30.31 and is indicating a premium of 58.93% from its 52-week low price of $4.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.07%, in the last five days PDCE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $12.75- price level, adding 13.88% to its value on the day. PDC Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.78% in past 5-day. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) showed a performance of -25.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.92 Million shares which calculate 6.79 days to cover the short interests.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PDC Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +40.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.02% while that of industry is -38.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 241% in the current quarter and calculating 3.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $358.61 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $353.88 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $365.94 Million and $265.02 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -2% while estimating it to be 33.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -639.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.2%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 320 institutions for PDC Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PDCE for having 15.02 Million shares of worth $186.81 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.91 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6060856 shares of worth $75.4 Million or 6.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.06 Million in the company or a holder of 3.1% of company’s stock.