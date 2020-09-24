In recent trading session, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw 1,771,581 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.26 trading at -$0.16 or -1.9% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.82 Billion. That current trading price of NYCB’s stock is at a discount of -66.95% from its 52-week high price of $13.79 and is indicating a premium of 0.85% from its 52-week low price of $8.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.9%, in the last five days NYCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $9.09-9 price level, adding 9.57% to its value on the day. New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.97% in past 5-day. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) showed a performance of -11.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.03 Million shares which calculate 5.99 days to cover the short interests.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is -16.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.1% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $282.24 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $296.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 28 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.08%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.79%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 478 institutions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC is the top institutional holder at NYCB for having 53.23 Million shares of worth $542.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 48.04 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $490.02 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12532275 shares of worth $127.83 Million or 2.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $127.73 Million in the company or a holder of 2.7% of company’s stock.