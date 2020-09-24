In last trading session, MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw 1,164,369 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.85 trading at -$1.09 or -22.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $212.23 Million. That closing price of MICT’s stock is at a discount of -119.48% from its 52-week high price of $8.45 and is indicating a premium of 90.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 701.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -22.06%, in the last five days MICT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $5.82-3 price level, adding 33.85% to its value on the day. MICT, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 332.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.36% in past 5-day. MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) showed a performance of 18.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 481.35 Million shares which calculate 382.02 days to cover the short interests.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $520Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%