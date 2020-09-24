In last trading session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw 4,991,708 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at -$0.1 or -9.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $400.86 Million. That closing price of MUX’s stock is at a discount of -90.82% from its 52-week high price of $1.87 and is indicating a premium of 45.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.2%, in the last five days MUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 16.19% to its value on the day. McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.98% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of -18.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.08 Million shares which calculate 10.97 days to cover the short interests.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.5 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $32.69 Million and $32.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -18.9% while estimating it to be -3.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 160 institutions for McEwen Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 16.97 Million shares of worth $17.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.44 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.57 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 16153746 shares of worth $16.32 Million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.99 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.05 Million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.