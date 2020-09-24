In recent trading session, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 2,765,562 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.91 trading at -$0.06 or -0.22% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $8.41 Billion. That current trading price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -102.53% from its 52-week high price of $54.5 and is indicating a premium of 45.89% from its 52-week low price of $14.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.22%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $31.29- price level, adding 14.22% to its value on the day. Lyft, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.08% in past 5-day. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of -7.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.82 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -3.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.27% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.4% in the current quarter and calculating 44.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -31.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $505.98 Million for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $680.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -258.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 476 institutions for Lyft, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 44.48 Million shares of worth $1.47 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 18.66 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $615.92 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15242956 shares of worth $503.17 Million or 5.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.96 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $196.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.