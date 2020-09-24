In last trading session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw 1,537,331 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.29 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.77 Billion. That closing price of KC’s stock is at a discount of -32.55% from its 52-week high price of $42.8 and is indicating a premium of 47.32% from its 52-week low price of $17.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $253.81 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $287.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which was holding about 3.33 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $105Million.

On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 992754 shares of worth $31.29 Million or 3.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 830.23 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.17 Million in the company or a holder of 3.32% of company’s stock.