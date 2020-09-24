In last trading session, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw 13,184,170 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.46 trading at $5.8 or 20.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49 Billion. That closing price of JKS’s stock is at a discount of -0.84% from its 52-week high price of $33.74 and is indicating a premium of 65.87% from its 52-week low price of $11.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.97%, in the last five days JKS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $33.74- price level, adding 0.83% to its value on the day. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 48.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.18% in past 5-day. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) showed a performance of 55.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.23 Million shares which calculate 5.24 days to cover the short interests.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +103.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.6% while that of industry is 15.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -51.2% in the current quarter and calculating -52.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.48 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.05 Billion and $1.37 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.3% while estimating it to be 8.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.42%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 153 institutions for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at JKS for having 3.03 Million shares of worth $53.71 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.36 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1418318 shares of worth $27.16 Million or 4.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 616.71 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.76 Million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.