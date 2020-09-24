In last trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw 12,356,960 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.02 trading at -$5.82 or -36.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $368.02 Million. That closing price of WVE’s stock is at a discount of -299% from its 52-week high price of $39.98 and is indicating a premium of 34.03% from its 52-week low price of $6.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 885.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -36.74%, in the last five days WVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $19.98- price level, adding 49.85% to its value on the day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 25.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -43.42% in past 5-day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) showed a performance of -13.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.78 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.47% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52% in the current quarter and calculating 59.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 106.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.49 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.26 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.93 Million and $2.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 326.4% while estimating it to be 452.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 140 institutions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at WVE for having 7.78 Million shares of worth $80.94 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 21.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, which was holding about 2.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.1 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1171893 shares of worth $12.2 Million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 789.52 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.22 Million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.