In recent trading session, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw 1,899,571 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.52 trading at -$0.48 or -4.75% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.62 Billion. That current trading price of UA’s stock is at a discount of -106.41% from its 52-week high price of $19.65 and is indicating a premium of 33.09% from its 52-week low price of $6.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.75%, in the last five days UA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $10.47- price level, adding 7.93% to its value on the day. Under Armour, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.66% in past 5-day. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) showed a performance of 4.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.45 Million shares which calculate 4.07 days to cover the short interests.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Under Armour, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -78.3% in the current quarter and calculating -230% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -26.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.12 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.43 Billion and $1.44 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -21.1% while estimating it to be -22.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -314.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.8%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 571 institutions for Under Armour, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at UA for having 28.99 Million shares of worth $256.25 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $207.9 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5553056 shares of worth $49.09 Million or 2.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.51 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.81 Million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.