In recent trading session, ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw 2,670,664 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.73 trading at -$0.81 or -3.32% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.69 Billion. That current trading price of OKE’s stock is at a discount of -230.72% from its 52-week high price of $78.48 and is indicating a premium of 48.76% from its 52-week low price of $12.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.32%, in the last five days OKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $27.87- price level, adding 16.29% to its value on the day. ONEOK, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.77% in past 5-day. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) showed a performance of -14.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.99 Million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ONEOK, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.93% while that of industry is 0.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -23% in the current quarter and calculating -16.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.61 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.84 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.26 Billion and $2.66 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.3% while estimating it to be 6.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.36%

OKE Dividends

ONEOK, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 15.24%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.74 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.16%.