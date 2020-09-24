In last trading session, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) saw 1,084,923 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.13 trading at -$1.73 or -10.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $437.73 Million. That closing price of GAN’s stock is at a discount of -91.34% from its 52-week high price of $28.95 and is indicating a premium of 29.94% from its 52-week low price of $10.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.04 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for GAN Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Robotti, Robert E. is the top institutional holder at GAN for having 875Thousand shares of worth $22.27 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 692.14 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.62 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 199700 shares of worth $5.08 Million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 188.07 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.64 Million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.