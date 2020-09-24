In last trading session, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) saw 3,467,855 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at -$0.11 or -4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $145.37 Million. That closing price of UAVS’s stock is at a discount of -102.76% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 92.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.15%, in the last five days UAVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $2.79-8 price level, adding 8.96% to its value on the day. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 464.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.63% in past 5-day. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) showed a performance of 2.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 Million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at UAVS for having 163.87 Thousand shares of worth $195Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 61.17 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.79 Thousand.