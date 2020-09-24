In last trading session, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw 1,029,294 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at -$0.04 or -7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.5 Million. That closing price of ACOR’s stock is at a discount of -567.35% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.41%, in the last five days ACOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $0.6185 price level, adding 20.78% to its value on the day. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.91% in past 5-day. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) showed a performance of -19.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11Million shares which calculate 5.31 days to cover the short interests.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -50.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.65% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.6% in the current quarter and calculating -193.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -38% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.29 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.31 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $44.72 Million and $50.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -34.5% while estimating it to be -43.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.45% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 162 institutions for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ACOR for having 4.01 Million shares of worth $2.94 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.85 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1366942 shares of worth $1Million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 775.33 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $746.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.