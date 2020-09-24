In recent trading session, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw 1,391,050 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.58 trading at -$1.4 or -3.18% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.75 Billion. That current trading price of HTHT’s stock is at a discount of -8.5% from its 52-week high price of $46.2 and is indicating a premium of 41.26% from its 52-week low price of $25.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.18%, in the last five days HTHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $45.41- price level, adding 5.92% to its value on the day. Huazhu Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 6.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.05% in past 5-day. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) showed a performance of 2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.8 Million shares which calculate 6.13 days to cover the short interests.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $442.75 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $486.43 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $436.53 Million and $407.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.4% while estimating it to be 19.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.57% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -178.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.44%

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 16, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.34 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.