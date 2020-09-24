In last trading session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw 3,412,076 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at -$0.12 or -6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $521.59 Million. That closing price of GERN’s stock is at a discount of -42.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.4 and is indicating a premium of 55.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.67%, in the last five days GERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 21 when the stock touched $2.025 price level, adding 17.04% to its value on the day. Geron Corporation’s shares saw a change of 23.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.18% in past 5-day. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) showed a performance of -0.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.96 Million shares which calculate 11.1 days to cover the short interests.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Geron Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +58.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25% in the current quarter and calculating 60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -47.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $131Million and $171Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -54.2% while estimating it to be -64.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -135.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 147 institutions for Geron Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GERN for having 30.13 Million shares of worth $65.68 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.29 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12479541 shares of worth $27.21 Million or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.36 Million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.