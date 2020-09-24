In last trading session, Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw 1,165,233 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.69 trading at -$0.32 or -6.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $574.9 Million. That closing price of GEL’s stock is at a discount of -378.47% from its 52-week high price of $22.44 and is indicating a premium of 44.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.39%, in the last five days GEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $5.20-9 price level, adding 9.81% to its value on the day. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s shares saw a change of -77.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.06% in past 5-day. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) showed a performance of -13.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.9 Million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $386.16 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $397.31 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $621.7 Million and $604.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -37.9% while estimating it to be -34.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 128.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.1%

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy, L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.35%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.53%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 147 institutions for Genesis Energy, L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at GEL for having 19.71 Million shares of worth $142.32 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 13.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.82 Million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12703458 shares of worth $101.88 Million or 10.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.66 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $93.48 Million in the company or a holder of 9.51% of company’s stock.