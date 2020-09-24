In last trading session, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw 1,274,537 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.46 trading at -$1.12 or -8.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $473.28 Million. That closing price of GTHX’s stock is at a discount of -186.84% from its 52-week high price of $35.74 and is indicating a premium of 29.37% from its 52-week low price of $8.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 999.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 651.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.25%, in the last five days GTHX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $15.91- price level, adding 21.68% to its value on the day. G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.78% in past 5-day. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) showed a performance of -18.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.51 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 163 institutions for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GTHX for having 5.66 Million shares of worth $137.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 3.47 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.21 Million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 968531 shares of worth $14.21 Million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 926.59 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.48 Million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.