In last trading session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) saw 3,528,764 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.75 trading at -$0.92 or -8.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.7 Billion. That closing price of EGO’s stock is at a discount of -35.38% from its 52-week high price of $13.2 and is indicating a premium of 52.82% from its 52-week low price of $4.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.62%, in the last five days EGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $12.20- price level, adding 20.08% to its value on the day. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 21.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.02% in past 5-day. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) showed a performance of -10.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.86 Million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.56 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.7% while estimating it to be 25% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 121.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%