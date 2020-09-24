In last trading session, dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) saw 1,002,492 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.96 trading at -$0.04 or -0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $372.6 Million. That closing price of DMYT’s stock is at a discount of -10.96% from its 52-week high price of $14.38 and is indicating a premium of 26.62% from its 52-week low price of $9.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 532.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 553.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is UBS O’Connor LLC, which was holding about 950Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.53 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 267504 shares of worth $2.68 Million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85.5 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $905.02 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.