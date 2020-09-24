In last trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw 9,050,658 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.87 trading at -$0.21 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34 Billion. That closing price of CLF’s stock is at a discount of -53.66% from its 52-week high price of $9.02 and is indicating a premium of 55.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.45%, in the last five days CLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $7.32-1 price level, adding 19.75% to its value on the day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.99% in past 5-day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) showed a performance of -4.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.31 Million shares which calculate 9.74 days to cover the short interests.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +56.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -152.68% while that of industry is 15.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -145.5% in the current quarter and calculating -72% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 145% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.85 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $544.88 Million and $534.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 193.6% while estimating it to be 245.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.74%