In last trading session, Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw 2,358,566 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.11 trading at $0.13 or 12.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.59 Million. That closing price of CETX’s stock is at a discount of -237.84% from its 52-week high price of $3.75 and is indicating a premium of 45.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 578.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.8%, in the last five days CETX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 0.89% to its value on the day. Cemtrex, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.78% in past 5-day. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) showed a performance of -15.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 306.87 Million shares which calculate 216.11 days to cover the short interests.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.72 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019. Company posted $17.98 Million and $17.29 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 72.4% while estimating it to be 83.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%