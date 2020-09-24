In last trading session, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw 12,322,660 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at -$0.04 or -4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.33 Million. That closing price of CBAT’s stock is at a discount of -90.91% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 59.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.35%, in the last five days CBAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 40.94% to its value on the day. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.35% in past 5-day. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) showed a performance of 27.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65.07 Million shares which calculate 46.15 days to cover the short interests.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -278.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CBAT for having 88.99 Thousand shares of worth $67.63 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 32.47 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.68 Thousand.