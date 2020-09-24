In recent trading session, Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) saw 1,983,406 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.57 trading at $0.31 or 2.53% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.36 Billion. That current trading price of PVG’s stock is at a discount of -15.75% from its 52-week high price of $14.55 and is indicating a premium of 67.78% from its 52-week low price of $4.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days PVG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $14.24- price level, adding 12.29% to its value on the day. Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.67% in past 5-day. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) showed a performance of 6.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.33 Million shares which calculate 3.5 days to cover the short interests.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.48 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $103.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 234 institutions for Pretium Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at PVG for having 18.11 Million shares of worth $152.15 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which was holding about 12.49 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.92 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9999660 shares of worth $94.7 Million or 5.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.26 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $52.62 Million in the company or a holder of 3.38% of company’s stock.