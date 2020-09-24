In last trading session, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) saw 2,343,303 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.11 trading at -$0.79 or -6.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $416.83 Million. That closing price of HCAC’s stock is at a discount of -21.51% from its 52-week high price of $13.5 and is indicating a premium of 17.1% from its 52-week low price of $9.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.64%, in the last five days HCAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $12.84- price level, adding 13.46% to its value on the day. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s shares saw a change of 9.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.2% in past 5-day. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) showed a performance of 6.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 164.6 Million shares which calculate 139.49 days to cover the short interests.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43 institutions for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at HCAC for having 3.3 Million shares of worth $35.48 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, which was holding about 1.8 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.35 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 380000 shares of worth $4.09 Million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 178.82 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.92 Million in the company or a holder of 0.6% of company’s stock.