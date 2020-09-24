In recent trading session, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) saw 1,260,201 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.97 trading at $0.27 or 2.48% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.09 Billion. That current trading price of BPY’s stock is at a discount of -87.6% from its 52-week high price of $20.58 and is indicating a premium of 35.28% from its 52-week low price of $7.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.48%, in the last five days BPY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $11.87- price level, adding 7.75% to its value on the day. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of -40.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.81% in past 5-day. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) showed a performance of -8.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.07 Million shares which calculate 14.5 days to cover the short interests.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BPY Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 04, 2019, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.33 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.49%.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 264 institutions for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BPY for having 87.1 Million shares of worth $861.42 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 40.53 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $400.85 Million.

On the other hand, American Fds International Growth & Income Fd and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2839843 shares of worth $28.09 Million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.8 Million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.