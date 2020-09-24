In last trading session, Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw 4,050,262 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at -$0.06 or -3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.04 Million. That closing price of ATHX’s stock is at a discount of -129.32% from its 52-week high price of $4.38 and is indicating a premium of 40.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.05%, in the last five days ATHX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 13.96% to its value on the day. Athersys, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.75% in past 5-day. Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) showed a performance of -18.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.72 Million shares which calculate 8.64 days to cover the short interests.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Athersys, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.24% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -12.5% in the current quarter and calculating -33.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -92.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $220Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $361Million and $287Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -52.9% while estimating it to be -23.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -65.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 137 institutions for Athersys, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATHX for having 13.03 Million shares of worth $35.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 11.94 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.95 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9159469 shares of worth $23.45 Million or 4.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.89 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.48 Million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.