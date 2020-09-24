In last trading session, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) saw 1,013,853 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.15 trading at $0.89 or 4.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $557.44 Million. That closing price of APOG’s stock is at a discount of -94.18% from its 52-week high price of $41.07 and is indicating a premium of 34.89% from its 52-week low price of $13.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 489.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 232.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.39%, in the last five days APOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $24.72- price level, adding 14.44% to its value on the day. Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.03% in past 5-day. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) showed a performance of -1.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +11.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.78% while that of industry is -40.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.1% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $327.41 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $330.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

APOG Dividends

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 17 and December 21, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.7%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.75 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.55%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 238 institutions for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at APOG for having 3.97 Million shares of worth $91.52 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.67 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.51 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1657694 shares of worth $38.19 Million or 6.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 760.05 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.54 Million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.