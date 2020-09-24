In last trading session, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) saw 5,263,945 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.07 trading at -$2.07 or -25.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $221.85 Million. That closing price of WRTC’s stock is at a discount of -137.23% from its 52-week high price of $14.4 and is indicating a premium of 49.42% from its 52-week low price of $3.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 542.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -25.43%, in the last five days WRTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $8.87-3 price level, adding 31.57% to its value on the day. Wrap Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.31% in past 5-day. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) showed a performance of -24.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.23 Million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.26 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.08 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $269Million and $251Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 368.4% while estimating it to be 728.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74 institutions for Wrap Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WRTC for having 723.61 Thousand shares of worth $7.58 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is No Street GP LP, which was holding about 600Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.29 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 316849 shares of worth $3.32 Million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 253.57 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.66 Million in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.