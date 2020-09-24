In recent trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw 1,594,802 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.8 trading at $0.06 or 0.51% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.26 Billion. That current trading price of SBSW’s stock is at a discount of -28.61% from its 52-week high price of $13.89 and is indicating a premium of 67.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.51%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $12.58- price level, adding 15.46% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s shares saw a change of 7.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.47% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of -8.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.56 Million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.