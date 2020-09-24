Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.48%, in the last five days DBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $7.08-1 price level, adding 19.63% to its value on the day. Designer Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.08% in past 5-day. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) showed a performance of -11.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.26 Million shares which calculate 4.05 days to cover the short interests.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Designer Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -19.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -360.13% while that of industry is -25.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -164.2% in the current quarter and calculating -980% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -33.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $650.84 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $667.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 653.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.68%

DBI Dividends

With an annual yield of 14.83%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.85 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.04%.