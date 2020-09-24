In recent trading session, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw 2,270,572 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.85 trading at -$0.29 or -2.02% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.31 Billion. That current trading price of AEO’s stock is at a discount of -21.52% from its 52-week high price of $16.83 and is indicating a premium of 52.78% from its 52-week low price of $6.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.02%, in the last five days AEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $15.25- price level, adding 9.31% to its value on the day. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.12% in past 5-day. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) showed a performance of 23.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.17 Million shares which calculate 5.15 days to cover the short interests.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +65.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -113.51% while that of industry is -25.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -37.5% in the current quarter and calculating -18.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -13.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 Billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $1.07 Billion and $1.31 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.6% while estimating it to be -2.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.43%

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 09 and December 14, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.97%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.14 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.27%.