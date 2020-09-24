In recent trading session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) saw 2,293,098 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.87 trading at $0.27 or 3.14% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.49 Billion. That current trading price of AGI’s stock is at a discount of -30.55% from its 52-week high price of $11.58 and is indicating a premium of 62.34% from its 52-week low price of $3.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.14%, in the last five days AGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $9.82-9 price level, adding 9.88% to its value on the day. Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.29% in past 5-day. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) showed a performance of -10.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.74 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alamos Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90% while that of industry is 22.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 600% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $167.43 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $164.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $121Million and $131.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.4% while estimating it to be 25.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.13% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.7%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.06 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.53%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 288 institutions for Alamos Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AGI for having 38.58 Million shares of worth $361.89 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 13.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $124.12 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 21060579 shares of worth $223.24 Million or 5.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.81 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $120.14 Million in the company or a holder of 3.27% of company’s stock.