In recent trading session, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw 1,915,746 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.74 trading at $0.1 or 2.19% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $20.65 Billion. That current trading price of BCS’s stock is at a discount of -115.61% from its 52-week high price of $10.22 and is indicating a premium of 28.06% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.19%, in the last five days BCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $5.08-6 price level, adding 6.2% to its value on the day. Barclays PLC’s shares saw a change of -49.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.19% in past 5-day. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) showed a performance of -16.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.35 Million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.6%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 261 institutions for Barclays PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at BCS for having 15.37 Million shares of worth $86.98 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates, which was holding about 7.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.7 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6849198 shares of worth $36.23 Million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.8 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.12 Million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.