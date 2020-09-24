In last trading session, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw 3,385,155 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.1 or -6.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $370.32 Million. That closing price of TXMD’s stock is at a discount of -217.65% from its 52-week high price of $4.32 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.85%, in the last five days TXMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $1.5099 price level, adding 9.93% to its value on the day. TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.74% in past 5-day. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) showed a performance of -12.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88.66 Million shares which calculate 21.73 days to cover the short interests.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.11% while that of industry is 16.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -7.7% in the current quarter and calculating 47.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.07 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $23.72 Million and $15.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -36.5% while estimating it to be 34.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.8%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 216 institutions for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TXMD for having 21.26 Million shares of worth $26.58 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 19.17 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.96 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9153312 shares of worth $11.44 Million or 3.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.19 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.23 Million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.