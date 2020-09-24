In last trading session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw 1,227,367 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.21 trading at $0.14 or 0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.55 Billion. That closing price of ADPT’s stock is at a discount of -1.64% from its 52-week high price of $49 and is indicating a premium of 68.49% from its 52-week low price of $15.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days ADPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $48.73- price level, adding 1.07% to its value on the day. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 61.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.4% in past 5-day. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) showed a performance of 11.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.04 Million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +90.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.92% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -154.5% in the current quarter and calculating -52.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.6 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.67 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 197 institutions for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ADPT for having 33.49 Million shares of worth $1.62 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 24.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, which was holding about 15.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $731.27 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1995951 shares of worth $96.56 Million or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $84.46 Million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.