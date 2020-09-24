In recent trading session, Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) saw 1,188,002 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.35 trading at $0.77 or 7.28% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.01 Billion. That current trading price of ACEL’s stock is at a discount of -33.13% from its 52-week high price of $15.11 and is indicating a premium of 54.01% from its 52-week low price of $5.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 525.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 518.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.28%, in the last five days ACEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $14.50- price level, adding 21.24% to its value on the day. Accel Entertainment, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.25% in past 5-day. Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) showed a performance of -7.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $113.55 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $117.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -177.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.46%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for Accel Entertainment, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ACEL for having 6.23 Million shares of worth $59.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.55 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1813010 shares of worth $17.46 Million or 2.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.43 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.72 Million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.